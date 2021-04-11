WATERTOWN — Four people from Watertown and Fort Drum are in police custody Sunday, accused of holding two people at gunpoint and stealing from them at the City View apartment complex.
According to a statement from city police, Ja’Sahn Cooper, 20, and Jordan Jackson, 21, both of 10312 Fourth Armored Division Drive, Fort Drum were arrested alongside Christina Gair, 18, of City View Apartments, 234 Coffeen Street, Apt. 3H, and Andreah Capone, 19, of 728 West Main Street, Apt. 1.
Mr. Cooper was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Ms. Gair, Ms. Capone and Mr. Jackson were all charged with two counts each of first-degree robbery.
Police say the incident occurred in Apt. 3H, the same address as listed for Ms. Gair.
All four people were held in the Jefferson County jail pending an arraignment hearing.
