WATERTOWN — A standoff between police officers and a Watertown man who refused to leave a Boyd Street apartment on Friday ended peacefully after four hours. But the man now faces several charges for alleged drug and weapons possession and violent offenses.
City police said officers responded to 605 Boyd St. at about 4 a.m. for a reported domestic incident when a 24-year-old woman leaving the second-floor apartment informed them that her boyfriend, Karim Mitchell-Rahim, choked her, threatened her with a handgun and knife and broke her cellphone.
When Mr. Mitchell-Rahim reportedly refused to leave when officers requested, city police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies formed a perimeter around the building and brought in crisis negotiators from both departments. The negotiators spoke with him for hours until he surrendered and left the apartment, police said. He was then transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.
“Initially, he didn’t want anything to do with us, but the team did a great job explaining things to through to the subject,” said City Police Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr., adding that no one was injured during the incident.
City police detectives and the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force then searched the apartment and allegedly found a knife, brass knuckles and heroin, Lt. Donoghue said. Officers, however, did not located the alleged handgun Mr. Mitchell-Rahim was accused of using to menace his girlfriend, although Lt. Donoghue said they found evidence of one.
When Mr. Mitchell-Rahim was released from the hospital, he was brought to the station and charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felony third-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor second-degree menacing, misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, a violation.
He was awaiting arraignment at the police station as of Friday evening.
The Boyd Street deadlock on Friday comes only a week after city police dealt with another standoff that escalated from a domestic dispute on Aug. 15 at 116 S. Meadow St.
A man who was reportedly armed also refused to leave the South Meadow Street residence. Unlike the man from the Boyd Street incident, this unidentified man broke an upstairs window at the residence, hurled debris onto the lawn and displayed what appeared to be a weapon, which turned out to be a pellet gun. Officers evacuated nearby houses.
After several hours of intermittent communication, police entered the residence and the man voluntarily surrendered. He was taken to Samaritan for an evaluation. Lt. Donoghue said he believes the man is still at the hospital.
“It’s a little unusual,” Lt. Donoghue said about the frequency of the standoffs, “but we’re trained and prepared for these things, and it appears we were successful today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.