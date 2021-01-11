WATERTOWN — Three police officers and one other person were injured after a fire broke out in a room at the Relax Inn Motel along Route 11 on Monday morning.
According to Jefferson County Director of Fire and Emergency Management Joseph D. Plummer, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and state police were called to the motel at about 1 a.m. for a noise complaint. An occupant of one room was heard shouting.
“When they were there investigating the noise complaint, that’s when the fire was discovered,” Mr. Plummer said.
Mr. Plummer said the fire was contained to a single room, but smoke filled it almost completely. Three officers — two state troopers and one Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy — worked together to pull the room’s occupant from the smoke. Those three officers inhaled a significant amount of smoke and had to be taken to Samaritan Medical Center along with the room’s occupant.
Mr. Plummer said as of 9 a.m., all four individuals had been treated and released from care.
Mr. Plummer said the building was only partially damaged because fire crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the room where it ignited. He said about one third of the building has water and smoke damage, but the other parts are largely untouched. Firefighters were on scene until about 6 a.m.
The motel’s occupants were all taken to a nearby fire station, which was used as a warming station, and then connected with assistance from the Red Cross.
Mr. Plummer said the cause of the fire is under investigation by Jefferson County fire investigators, and teams were assisted by the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
