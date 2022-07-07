CLAYTON — Four people were injured when two vehicles collided around 9 a.m. Thursday in the town of Clayton, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office reported that a vehicle driven by Jaylin M. Hurley was traveling east on Route 12 in Clayton when it attempted a left-hand turn into the parking lot at 40681 Route 12, which Google Maps lists as Tricia’s Rondette. The vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle that police say had the right-of-way and was driven by Fred E. Zimmerman.
Police say Ms. Hurley stated that there was a car in front of her that blocked her view, preventing her from seeing the other vehicle.
A witness told police that he was behind Mr. Zimmerman’s vehicle and saw Ms. Hurley’s vehicle pull out in front of Mr. Zimmerman’s vehicle.
One person identified by the sheriff’s office as Carolyn Sandrock was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, while three others were taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.
Police did not know the extent of their injuries.
