WATERTOWN — At least three people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a pole at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 342 and caught fire on Friday night, Black River Fire Chief Matt Carpenter said. The fire chief said the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Four people total were injured.
When the fire departments responded to the scene, all occupants were out of the vehicle, according to the fire chief.
Chief Carpenter said the front end of the vehicle was completely engulfed.
The crash affected the traffic signals at the intersection. In place of the traffic signals, a stop sign was temporarily put up. The fire chief said the Department of Transportation is out of stock and it could take possibly three to four days for them to get them in.
“The intersection is a little bit of a danger right now,” he said.
Traffic is not currently stopping on the Route 3 side, but is stopping on Route 342.
The road was shut down while officials worked to clear the scene.
Black River Fire Department responded along with Black River Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, Town of Watertown Ambulance, state police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Black River Police, and the state Department of Transportation.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
