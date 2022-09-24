Four people were injured, with at least three of them being transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries when a vehicle crashed into a pole and caught fire on Friday night. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — At least three people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a pole at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 342 and caught fire on Friday night, Black River Fire Chief Matt Carpenter said. The fire chief said the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Four people total were injured.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.