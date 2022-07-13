LIMERICK — Four people were involved in a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Route 180 and Route 12E.
Shortly before 11 a.m., the Brownville Fire Department was called to the intersection where a minivan and sedan towing a camper had collided and sustained heavy front-end damage. There were two adults in each vehicle, and initial reports suggested some might have needed to be taken to the hospital.
Ambulances from Sackets Harbor, Cape Vincent and Guilfoyle assisted on the scene, said Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh. Those involved in the crash were checked by medical personnel at the scene and no one was taken to a hospital. First responders had enough staff to direct traffic through the intersection instead of closing it down entirely.
