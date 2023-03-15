PAMELIA — Local fire departments were busy early Wednesday morning at a barn fire at 24561 Sawdy Road in Pamelia.
Northpole Fire Chief Joe Wargo said his department was activated around 1:15 a.m. for a working barn fire, and when departments arrived on scene, the barn was fully engulfed.
Four pigs and two calves died in the fire.
The fire chief said Sawdy Road is a narrow, dead-end road, so getting the tankers there was tough.
“Getting water supply established initially was a bit of an issue,” he said.
The fire was contained to the barn.
“We protected all the exposures, and were able to successfully extinguish the fire,” he said.
No injuries were reported.
According to Jefferson County records, the property is owned by Kimberly A. Kampnich, of the same address.
The barn is a total loss.
The fire chief said a heat lamp that was being used for two pregnant pigs in the back of the barn is believed to be the cause of the fire.
The pigs were due in a day or two, the fire chief said.
Pamelia, Brownville, Calcium, Black River, Evans Mills and Theresa fire departments and Evans Mills Ambulance also responded.
