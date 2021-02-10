CARTHAGE — A blustery snowstorm Saturday complicated efforts to extinguish a burning trailer home.
As firefighters worked to put out the blaze, called in at about 3 p.m., police were inundated with cars sliding off roads, including some that crashed near the burning home.
One of the four residents of a trailer home on Route 3 in the town of Wilna was taken to Carthage Area Hospital for what appeared to be smoke inhalation, Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper said.
It was shortly after 3 p.m. when the left side of the home caught fire. It was also the peak of low visibility across Jefferson County. Sweeping whiteouts caused an influx of cars off the road, an officer’s vehicle was struck, and crashes were increasingly being reported to emergency dispatchers.
Meanwhile, the Carthage Fire Department was fighting the fire at the opposite end of its district. Three people were inside the home when it caught fire. All escaped safely, Mr. Draper said.
During the initial response, a box truck was stopped on the road near the fire when it was struck from behind. There was difficulty in setting up a fill site for water, but Mr. Draper said he was proud of the department’s response. Crews executed an aggressive interior attack and saved much of the trailer. The fire was under control within 10 to 15 minutes, he said.
“The conditions were absolutely horrible,” Mr. Draper said. “But one positive thing was the turnout from the fire department.”
The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined. The person taken to the hospital was treated and released, and the Red Cross assisted the family. A dog inside escaped safely as well.
The homeowner, Courtney Clevenger, could not be reached for comment. The fire department left the scene at 11:25 p.m.
