CARTHAGE — With the terms for Erin Boshart, Tod Nash and Jonathan “JJ” Schell expiring, there are three Carthage Central School District Board of Education three-year terms on the ballot for the May 16 vote.
Candidates are incumbent Mr. Schell and newcomers Janice Gravely PhD, Robert Wilson and Cassandra Kimball.
The candidates come from a variety of backgrounds and experience but all say they are running for the school board to provide quality education for students.
Mr. Schell, a 15-year district resident, is running for a second term on the school board.
He was chosen for the 2019 NNY Business 20 Under 40 Leadership class.
“Through my professional and academic career, I have attained extensive education and fiscal management knowledge,” he said in the budget bulletin sent to district residents.
He pointed out that he has written over $7 million in farmland protection grants between 2019 and 2022 for 12 farm families in the Tug Hill region and that he has more than 15 years of non-profit management experience through which he provided direction, financial management oversight and accountability for organization resources.
“With the ever-changing NYS education requirements and fiscal challenges, Carthage Central School needs strong experienced leadership to maintain the current reputation for student excellence,” he said.
Ms. Gravely, a 28-year combat veteran, has owned a home in Carthage since 1997. According to the budget bulletin, throughout her military career, she has been an avid supporter of children’s education and volunteerism to support her communities. She served as a mentor/motivational speaker for elementary school through universities at various locations.
She served as the first female commander of the Carthage American Legion Post 789 (2021-2023). As commander, she reinstituted Boys State through which the Legion selects high school juniors to attend a one week all expense paid training in civics and governance at Morrisville College. Additionally, she is trying to encourage high school participation in the American Legion oratorical competitions.
Mr. Wilson, a retired Army sergeant major, is running for the school board because he believes that every student deserves a quality education that prepares them for success in life, according to the district newsletter. A recipient of the Silver Star for valor and courage in combat, Mr. Wilson said he has strong skills in leadership, teamwork and problem-solving. He is committed to supporting teachers, enhancing fine arts programs and increasing community involvement in the district. He is ready to serve on the school board with integrity, accountability, and innovation.
Ms. Kimball, a Harrisville native, bought a house in Carthage in 2014 because she and her huband, James, “knew this community was what we were looking for to raise our family.”
“We are a community driven family that participate in many different activities and volunteering,” she said in the school publication. “Alex and Savannah participate in almost every sport offered at their age levels and with this comes a lot of running and volunteering. I have been a member of Carthage Pop Warner board for seven years and I have had the privilege of watching as our youth grows not only athletically, but in a community sense — families coming together to help out one another, countless hours of parental volunteers and community growth. My goal is to get more people involved in our education system and informed so our community can continue to grow.”
Besides deciding on who will serve on the Board of Education, voters will decide on the approval of the 2023-2024 proposed budget of $69,204,529 which carries a 0% proposed tax levy.
Proposition No. 2 calls for the authorization for the establishment of capital reserve.
In addition, the vote seeks authorization for funding for the two local libraries — Carthage Free Library in the amount of $152,000 and $104,800 for the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library in Black River.
The vote on the budget will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Carthage Middle School, 21986 Cole Road.
Candidate’s bio boxes:
Jonathan “JJ” Schell, 43, town of Champion
Occupation: Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust title and business associate director,
Academics: Master’s degree in arts of teaching in agriculture education from Cornell University; bachelor of technology in agriculture engineering from SUNY Cobleskill
Family: Wife, Kylie; children Ivan, 12, Carthage Middle School seventh grader; Finley, 8, Black River Elementary student; Eve attend, 8. West Carthage Elementary student
Civic organizations: The North Country Farm To Food Connection board president; member of the Farmer Veterans Coalition; former affiliations Agriculture Committee Chairperson with the Black River-St. Lawrence Resource Conservation and Development Council, member of Senator Patty Ritchie’s Agriculture Committee Advisory Panel and chairperson of the Schoharie County Animal Emergency Response Committee.
Platform: I am running for a second term on the School Board because I feel I have the necessary experience to create a culture of appreciation for faculty, administration and staff; as well as continue to be an important voice for students and parents. My ultimate goal is to continue to ensure that Carthage Central School remains a great place for our children to have access to the highest quality education in a fiscally responsible manner.
Janice Gravely PhD, 59, Carthage
Occupation: 28-year Retired Army combat veteran
Academics: Walden University, Minneapolis, Minn. (2019) PhD Public Policy and Administration Specializing in Terrorism Mediation and Peace Dissertation: UN Counterterrorism and Human Rights Committees’ Influence on Terrorism and Human Rights Atrocities
Family: Daughter who serves as a High School Guidance Counselor in Pennsylvania
Civic organizations: Current trustee and former commander and historian, American Legion Post 789; NY American Legion Department Chair; Women Veterans’ Committee; ALIVE (Active Lady Veterans Inspiring Value and Endurance); Jefferson County NY American Legion Sergeant at Arms (2022-23); Chaplain, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 (2021-present); Chair, National Ethical Conduct Committee, American Legion Auxiliary (2022-present); Staff Member, American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State (2023) Member, North Country Veterans and Service Member Suicide Coalition (April 2022-present) Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Volunteer – New York (January 2021-present) and Orlando Florida (May 1988-March 1991); Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Preparer (Current - New York – CAPC - 2019-present); The ROCKS — Officer Mentorship Organization. Basic Life Support (CPR/ AED) Instructor American Heart Association (Sept. 2020 – Present); Church Volunteer — Inspirational Gospel Service Membership Chair, (2018-present – Fort Drum); Second soprano church choir at various locations; formerly volunteered with Red Cross Volunteer and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Platform: To serve as a part of the solution to ensure our future generations are fully prepared to be informed and productive citizens in our society. If elected, I hope to encourage and help organize programs that will arm our future leaders with a strong well-rounded foundation for success; serve as a conduit for parent concerns and administrative policy; and work within the board to establish creative methodologies to ensure our students represent academic excellence at all levels.
Rob Wilson, 55, Black River
Occupation: Department of Army Civilian - Chief FT Drum Mission Training Complex
Academics: Watertown High School Graduate. Military - Sergeant Majors Academy Graduate
Family: Wife, Tara; children Jessica, Jordan and Joshua
Civic Organizations: None
Platform: I’m running on supporting teachers, increasing community involvement with the district, and supporting the fine arts. My overall goal is to focus on the district’s graduation rate with a goal of a 10% increase in graduation rates over the next four years with a significant focus on technology in our schools.
Cassandra Kimball, 33, of Carthage
Occupation: Church Street Diner waitress and cook
Academics: Harrisville Central School graduate; associate’s degree in criminal justice from Mohawk Valley Community College; certificate in security guard training and certification received for 911 Dispatching and correction Officers
Family: Husband James Kimball; children, Alexzander, 12, Savannah, 9, Augustinian Academy students and Izabella, 8 months
Civic organizations: Board member of Carthage Pop Warner for 7 years
Platform: I am running for school board to become more involved in our community and academics. Some of the most important academic and financial decisions are formed through the school board. However, less than 300 people voted at the last school board election. I have attended many meetings where less than 20 individuals were present. If elected, I will bring not only my out of the box thinking but will also keep other community members informed and up to date on important developments within our school. With this, I hope to gain more community support and involvement in academics, maybe you have children currently in school, out of school or no children currently wouldn’t you like to know were your tax dollars are going?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.