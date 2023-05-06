CARTHAGE — With the terms for Erin Boshart, Tod Nash and Jonathan “JJ” Schell expiring, there are three Carthage Central School District Board of Education three-year terms on the ballot for the May 16 vote.

Candidates are incumbent Mr. Schell and newcomers Janice Gravely PhD, Robert Wilson and Cassandra Kimball.

