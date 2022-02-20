Four people were sent to the hospital after a Saturday evening crash involving a state police vehicle on Interstate 81.
According to a news release from state police, the crash occurred at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday after a state trooper stopped on I-81 southbound to check on a disabled vehicle.
According to state police, while the unnamed female state trooper was out of her vehicle, the 2019 Dodge Charger she was using sat with its emergency lights activated on the shoulder. It was struck from behind by a 2016 Jeep, operated by Antoinette E. Brakins, 25, of Lake Bluff, Ill., who was traveling southbound on I-81.
Ms. Brakins then struck a 2018 Chevrolet operated by Nicole A. Backus, 20, of Watertown, who was also traveling south.
Ms. Brakins and a 20-year-old male passenger in her vehicle were taken to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries. Ms. Bakus and a 20-year-old female passenger in her vehicle were also taken to Samaritan with minor injuries. Police did not indicate if the state trooper suffered any injuries.
State police continue to investigate the incident.
