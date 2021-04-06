ALEXANDRIA BAY — The traditional Fourth of July fireworks over Boldt Castle may be coming back this year.
Pandemic permitting, the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce will be hosting fireworks over Boldt Castle starting at dusk on July 4 — about 9:45 p.m.
According to the chamber’s Executive Director Lauren A. Garlock, the chamber is planning to host all its seasonal events as usual this year with the hope the COVID-related restrictions on gathering sizes and social distancing are relaxed in time for the events.
“We know that in order to have the fireworks, restrictions would have to loosen considerably, but we’re choosing to remain optimistic,” she said.
Currently, the state Department of Health requires that any gatherings in outdoor public spaces be limited to 200 people and must stay six feet apart from one another whenever possible. While many people watch the Boldt Castle fireworks from personal boats on the water, many more gather along the shoreline every year. Mrs. Garlock said there’s no real way to host the number of people that typically attend the event on the shoreline while spacing them six feet apart.
Mrs. Garlock said the Chamber of Commerce followed a similar philosophy last year preparing for all their usual events on the off chance they would be able to host them, but weren’t able to publicize them. Ultimately, most of the larger events, including the Boldt Castle fireworks, were canceled.
This year, Mrs. Garlock said it’s looking more likely that they’ll be able to host the fireworks show as usual, but it’s far from assured. Still, the planning continues.
“We’re in the planning phase with all our volunteers for the fireworks,” she said. “We haven’t hammered out all the details.
