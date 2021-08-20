FELTS MILLS — Brandy E. Snyder didn’t get to have breakfast with some well-known Fox News “friends” on Thursday.
But the owner of Meme’s Diner in Felts Mills helped serve them.
A segment of the Fox morning show, “Breakfast with Friends,” broadcasted live from the popular Route 3 diner, with FOX & Friends enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones on location to discuss the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
The broadcast was part of the network’s flagship morning show, “Fox and Friends,” with Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade.
“We were packed,” said Mrs. Snyder, who’s owned the diner since 2019.
“Meme’s is popular anyway, but we were packed.”
Customers were lining up at the door before 6 a.m. to get in for a front-row seat during broadcast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The diner also took reservations.
At least 75 people — mainly regular customers — were there to have breakfast and watch the show live.
For the diner’s owner and her staff, the day began early. She and her staff had to be at the diner at 4 a.m. Thursday to meet the TV crew and get ready for the show.
“It was busy,” she said.
Kirk Ventiquattro, a Meme’s loyal customer who knows Fox TV personality Tom Homan, a West Carthage native, got the ball rolling with a phone call to his friend. He contacted Mr. Homan, telling him that he knew of “this great little diner.”
Mrs. Snyder was too busy on Thursday to watch the show live, but she recorded it at home and planned to watch it later in the day. It was fun, she said.
“They were absolutely fantastic,” she said, “just the most down-to-earth people. It was just absolutely wonderful.”
It was the first time that the popular diner has received national exposure, but it also showcased the north country and Fort Drum at a time when 10th Mountain Division soldiers are helping in the evacuation of Afghanistan at the Kabul airport.
Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy told the TV audience from their New York City studio that the show’s enterprise reporter was asking customers what they thought about what’s going in Afghanistan.
“He’s getting paid to have breakfast and he’s getting an earful,” Mr. Doocy told the TV audience.
After the show the reporter and crew stayed for “a smorgasbord of breakfast,” including strawberry -filled french toast, biscuits and gravy and the Breakfast of Champions.
They also took photos with her 11-year-old son, a Lawrence Jones fan, and the staff.
Her husband, Mark, also owns a local construction company.
Mr. Homan explained Fort Drum’s position to the military and nation in the segment.
“The communiy really counts on Fort Drum,” he said telling viewers that the 10th Mountain Division is the most deployed infantry division in the nation.
“This community wraps itself around fort drum. What happens in Afghanistan is personal to this community,” he said. “The feelings are deep here. There has been so much sacrificed by the soldiers of Fort Drum. We lost a lot of soldiers, so to see that country fall into the hands of the Taliban is disturbing to most of the community.”
Homan was a police officer in West Hartford before he joined the former Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1984. He was then a Border Patrol agent and President Barak Obama appointed him as Executive Associate Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He served as acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2017 to 2018 and he has since been a Fox news contributor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.