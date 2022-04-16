CLAYTON — Mario J. Fratto made the Koffee Kove his first NY-24 campaign stop on a daylong tour of Jefferson County.
Mr. Fratto, a Geneva-based business owner and attorney, is running against Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, in New York’s 24th Congressional District. After redistricting, NY-24 stretches along the Lake Ontario shoreline from Niagara Falls to Alexandria Bay, covering most of Jefferson County.
Mr. Fratto visited a Clayton staple, the Koffee Kove at 220 James St., Saturday morning for breakfast. It was the first leg of a three-part tour of Clayton, Fort Drum and Watertown.
“It’s beautiful,” Mr. Fratto said standing outside the Kove and looking at the St. Lawrence River. “I’ve never been here and I already love it.”
He went inside and ordered a popular dish, the Kove Muffin, which features sausage, a fried egg and cheese on an English Muffin. He ate with his campaign manager, Blake Johnson, and three members of the Jefferson County Republican Committee — Mike Bell, of Cape Vincent, Debbie Allen, of Clayton, and Cindy Grant, also of Clayton. He talked about working as a dishwasher and having a paper route as a kid. His family has had a granite business for decades, and now he’s a lawyer.
“I’ve had to work for everything,” he said at the table.
Mr. Fratto’s top priority, he said, is ending the United States’ dependence on China.
“We’ve sent all these jobs over there,” he said, “and we’ve put ourselves in a position where we’re vulnerable because we don’t have the products here that we need.”
Mrs. Grant, who works at Koffee Kove, said she appreciates Mr. Fratto’s values, his Catholic faith and his anti-abortion beliefs.
“He’s a family man,” Mrs. Grant said. “And Mario isn’t afraid to say what he really thinks in his heart.”
Mr. Fratto said Rep. Jacobs’ campaign is trying to challenge his petitions.
Rep. Jacobs is running for the Republican and Conservative ballot lines. He’ll face a primary challenge for the Republican nomination from Mr. Fratto.
“Chris Jacobs has shown his hand and is running scared,” Mr. Fratto said in a statement. “He knows that he cannot win at the ballot box, so he wants to take the choice away from the voters by using his political connections and the establishment to get us out of this race.”
He added to his statement in Clayton.
“My biggest philosophy with anybody who’s getting into politics is you have to have sincerely held beliefs that you think are going to help people,” Mr. Fratto said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Bernie Sanders or if it’s Donald Trump. If they both believe they’re doing the best they can and that their platform is what needs to get out there to help people, then I respect that, even if I totally disagree with what they’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.