CLAYTON — The American Dairy Association North East along with Glazier Packing Co., Renzi Foodservice, the Clayton Chamber of Commerce and the town of Clayton are coordinating the distribution of more than 2,500 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of food at a drive-thru event beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cerow Recreation Park, 615 E. Line Road.
There will be 360 boxes of meat, 540 boxes of produce and 180 boxes of additional dairy items distributed. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.
All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window.
Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
