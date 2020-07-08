WATERTOWN — Street trees and urban forests provide beauty and many benefits for people and nature. Invasive species threaten the health of urban forests.
From 1-2:45 p.m. on Friday, July 17 join a free webinar on Zoom to learn about the trees that make up a unique urban arboretum in downtown Watertown.
The webinar will also provide an overview of an Urban Forest Sustainability Initiative, in addition to how the city is managing trees that will be impacted by emerald ash borer and other invasive pests.
A virtual tour of the Watertown’s urban arboretum will be given through a live demonstration of an interactive online story-map. Visitors of arboretum can access this story-map on their mobile devices and receive a guided tour of the trees and other information.
Webinar participants will learn how to recognize signs of invasive tree pest infestations and be invited to volunteer to adopt a street tree to monitor and help enhance the overall health of street trees in the city.
This webinar is hosted by the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species (SLELO PRISM) and the City of Watertown Department of Planning and Community Development.
To register for this webinar visit www.sleloinvasives.org/events or visit on Facebook @sleloprisminvasives.
