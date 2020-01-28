LAFARGEVILLE — A near head-on collision sent one vehicle into a ditch Tuesday after a brief rain storm had come through.
Shortly after 8 a.m., the LaFargeville Fire Department was dispatched to County Route 13, where a crash with injuries was reported. One person in the crash, who dialed 911, reported being trapped in his vehicle.
Chief Wade Ingalls said one occupant was found trapped in a vehicle upon firefighters’ arrival, but was later able to exit his vehicle on his own. He said it appears a truck and minivan were traveling toward each other when they collided — near head-on — before leaving the road. He said both drivers appeared alert and aware and were evaluated at the scene.
The crash appears to be the result of a sudden rain storm that swept through the area, covering the roads with a sheet of ice in under 10 minutes, Mr. Ingalls said.
