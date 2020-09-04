CLAYTON — Boaters who store their vessels at French Creek Marina may have some trouble taking their boats out on the watert for two weeks this month.
According to a Friday release, between Sept. 14 and Sept. 26, the state Department of Transportation will be restricting passage underneath the State Street/Route 12E bridge that serves as the only water entrance or exit for French Creek Marina. The underpass will be closed while state transportation crews clean and paint the steel beams that hold the bridge up.
Work will be carried out between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, and will pause between noon and 1 p.m. to allow for the limited passage of boats in and out of the marina. Boats will be allowed to pass before and after the workday as well.
State DOT spokesman Michael Flick said Friday the DOT and the owners of French Creek Marina had worked out a schedule limiting the impact the work will have on boaters, by waiting until after Labor Day to start work.
He also said that passage may be permitted outside of the scheduled times, depending on what work is being done at that time.
“We will do what we can to help boaters who need to transit the water,” Mr. Flick said.
Visual warning devices will be put out to warn boaters of the closure.
The DOT also said drivers using State Street/Route 12E should expect alternating one-way traffic restrictions over the bridge for the same time period.
