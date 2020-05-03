Christian Taylor, of Watertown, peers at the trees while taking a walk through Thompson Park in Watertown on Wednesday. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Jefferson County, Ms. Taylor has worked from home. After clocking out for the day, she always takes a different path through the park, which she lives close to. “I’m wondering what the long term effects of this will be,” she said. “It feels like the county didn’t even get hit with the first wave but things can’t stay like this forever.” Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.