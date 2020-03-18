WATERTOWN — The calls for commercial buildings to be cleaned are up and the calls to clean houses are down in the age of coronavirus, and Servpro is leaning in to keep its staff employed. And the risk is nearly as high as cleaning up after a “trauma scene,” where a person has died and bodily fluids are left behind.
Servpro, a 24-hour emergency cleanup service that primarily deals with water, fire and mold damage, doesn’t take on a lot of commercial business.
But on Friday, March 13, the service fielded nearly 10 calls from different organizations, all inquiring about whether Servpro can clean their large facility as a preemptive measure against the coronavirus outbreak. There was a school district in St. Lawrence County, another in Fort Drum; an apartment complex that owns seven properties in Watertown; and a warehouse distribution center in Ogdensburg.
“It’s definitely spiked because of coronavirus,” said Mark Zegarelli, who runs the Servpro with his wife, Mary, and daughter, Sarah Kingery. “And we’ll do it.”
Mr. Zegarelli, Mary and Ms. Kingery — and their staff of six technicians and a crew chief — have had long discussions on whether to take these jobs after those initial inquiries.
“I was very opinionated at first,” Ms. Kingery said. “But we have to keep our employees paid.”
That’s the bottom line. With the outbreak comes isolation and social distancing — hardly a recipe for people to hire a team to come clean their carpets.
“People don’t want strangers in their houses right now to clean carpets,” Mr. Zegarelli said, “and if they’re unemployed, they don’t have the money to pay for it, so that business has pretty much shut down right now.”
Around four times a year, their business is asked to respond to what is known as a “trauma site,” mostly a scene where a person has died and was left unattended for a period of time, or a person has died by suicide. What’s left behind is whatever the coroner leaves behind — whether that be blood, human tissue or other bodily fluids. Mr. Zegarelli said they responded four times to a person’s house who was taking a blood thinner medication. They’ve cleaned up a scene after a man used a firearm to commit suicide in his office, or — their first suicide cleanup — when another who did it while standing underneath a ceiling fan set to high.
They’ve cleaned-up tear gas, a meth lab and numerous biohazards. One time, Ms. Zegarelli said, they were sent to a cottage on the water where a smell had built inside. They investigated and went back to the cottage four times before narrowing it down to one room. The crew decided the stench was coming from inside the wall, so they removed it, and out came several dead fish a mink had pulled in there to eat.
In all those cases, there are vaccinations and shots that technicians can take to prevent from contracting an illness like hepatitis or HIV.
“There are no shots to prevent you from getting coronavirus,” Ms. Zegarelli said. “But we’ve talked with our employees, and they’re just like ‘you guys aren’t going to send us into a situation and protect us’ is how I think they feel.”
Trauma scenes are different from disinfecting a commercial building for coronavirus. With a trauma scene, what needs to be cleaned is visible. With a commercial building — especially after the first area case of coronavirus was confirmed this week — everything has to be cleaned, especially high touch areas like tables, chairs, doors and keyboards. Full tyvek suits will have to be worn by the crew, with a full-face respirator, double gloves, chemical resistant boots, goggles and masks. None of that would have been required before the first case was confirmed.
“Obviously they are done a little bit differently, Ms. Zegarelli said. “But I feel the risk is up there.”
And there’s no guarantee the coronavirus would be completely scrubbed from a building after their team goes in.
“The assumption is it’s effective against coronavirus, but we don’t market it that way.” Mr. Zegarelli said about the cleaning materials they plan to use. “We’ll just tell people we’re disinfecting the building.”
On Wednesday, Mr. Zegarelli said, as far as they know, the education center in Fort Drum is going to be putting out to bid for a cleaning.
Above all, Servpro in Watertown is open for business when it comes to disinfecting buildings for coronavirus. And it’s not on a voluntary basis like trauma scenes.
“It’s part of the job,” Ms. Zegarelli said. “That’s how we’re feeling about this. And we’re going to do everything we can to make sure our employees have the proper (personal protective equipment) and to make sure they understand what has to be done.”
