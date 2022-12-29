WATERTOWN — An early morning fire put three people out of their Frontenac Street on Thursday.
Watertown Fire Department Battalion chief Ronald Wareham said the home at 524 Frontenac Street caught fire at about midnight, and all city fire trucks responded to the blaze.
Thursday morning, patches of ash and numerous boot-prints dotted the small city property, the smell of a fire still strong in the air. The house sat with its windows blown out, smoke damage across the outside of the building and clear signs of interior destruction. Water damage from the firefighting was evident as well, with rivulets running towards the street through the still-deep snow remaining from the weekend blizzard.
Boards had already been installed over the first-floor door and window.
“It was pretty severely damaged on the first and second floors, heavy damage on both floors,” Mr. Wareham said.
When the blaze began, flames were seen venting from the upstairs windows.
The home, owned by Ora L. Soluri, was home to three people, all of whom were found safely outside the house when fire crews arrived.
Also on scene was the Watertown police department, Guilfoyle EMS, Fort Drum Fire Department, National Grid and the city code enforcement office. Black River Fire Department provided mutual aid and staffed the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street while city crews worked on Frontenac Street.
City fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the blaze.
