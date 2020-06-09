ADAMS — A truck carrying more than 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel lost control on County Route 178 on Tuesday afternoon and flipped at least once before coming to rest upside down in the middle of the road.
James R. Joseph was in his house on Route 178 at around 1 p.m., looking out his window, when he saw the EMV Energy truck losing control. He said he saw the truck go off the right side of the road and then try to get back, but the back wheels went sideways.
“I thought he was going to have it but it slid too far and when he came back out on the road his two wheels caught and the truck flipped,” he said.
When Mr. Joseph saw the truck flip, he ran to dial 911. He said a white van carrying multiple people was driving toward the truck when it flipped.
“They just missed him as it was flipping,” he said. “They stopped and helped them out.”
Mr. Joseph said other witnesses helped the driver into a chair that a neighbor brought out until first responders arrived.
Bob Simpson, a spokesperson for the Adams Fire Department, said they got called to the scene at about 1:08 p.m. with a report of an unknown personal-injury motor vehicle accident involving a fuel-truck rollover.
He said first responders found the truck on its top with 2,200 gallons of diesel fuel spilling out of the top hatches, pouring onto both sides of the pavement.
“The biggest worry right now is pollution,” he said.
The Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response team was on the scene, and loads of sand were trucked in to surround the flipped vehicle and to be dumped into the ditch to prevent further spread of the fuel. At least half of the fuel had been lost as of 2:45 p.m., but he worries all of it will spill.
“There’s no way to contain the spill coming out of the hatch,” Mr. Simpson said. “The hatches are on the bottom and you can’t get in there to close the hatch.”
Mr. Simpson said the driver was treated by personnel with the South Jefferson Rescue Squad and then taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
State police are investigating the crash and had the roads blocked off until at least 2:45 p.m., as the flipped truck was still in the road.
Steven L. Nichols lives in the house where the truck flipped. Tire tracks and a broken mailbox could be seen in his front yard.
“That was loud,” he said.
Mr. Nichols’ son, David, rushed to the scene and helped the driver out of the truck as he was crawling away.
Mr. Nichols said he brought a chair out for the driver to sit in.
“He didn’t say nothing (sic),” Mr. Nichols said of the driver. “He had a big gash on his head. He said he was OK, but that could be shock.”
His wife, Mary Jane Nichols, said the driver looked drowsy. Mr. Nichols said he thinks the driver will be OK.
“I hate to see the accident,” Mr. Nichols said. “I hate to see the guy get hurt. I am pissed off about the mailbox though.”
