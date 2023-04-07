WATERTOWN — A Colorado man was arrested after a high-speed chase throughout Jefferson County on Thursday night.
WATERTOWN — A Colorado man was arrested after a high-speed chase throughout Jefferson County on Thursday night.
Nathaniel J. Gould, 36, Greeley, Colorado, was identified as the man driving the vehicle.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Benjamin K. Timmerman said that at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, someone called in a slow vehicle saying that it was all over the road.
About an hour later, a crash occurred at Arsenal and Massey streets in the city. At 8:51, multiple calls came in of a vehicle stopped in the passing lane with no lights on at exit 45 southbound, which is when Mr. Timmerman said the sheriff’s office got involved.
Mr. Greeley then allegedly fled the stop southbound, turned around in a U-turn, went back up Interstate 81, got off on the Arsenal Street exit, and then sped into the city.
Mr. Gould ended up making his way throughout the city before being on Route 11 southbound out of the city, where multiple troopers caught up with Mr. Gould, according to Mr. Timmerman.
Troopers then backed off the pursuit due to the reckless and high-speed driving, and then Mr. Gould eventually struck a state police vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Mr. Gould then got back on the highway in Adams and was traveling north in the southbound lane on Interstate 81.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Mr. Gould’s vehicle went into the ditch, and he fled the scene once again, this time on foot, Mr. Timmerman said.
At 10:04 p.m. a K-9 bite was logged, which Mr. Timmerman said he believed was a city police K-9. Mr. Gould was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of injuries stemming from the dog bite, and released.
Some of the tickets Mr. Gould received from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office include vehicle stopped in the roadway improperly, improper use of the U-turn, unregistered vehicle, unlicensed operator, a speeding violation, sixth-degree reckless driving, failure to signal, and moving from lane unsafely.
Police say he was going 78 mph in a 30-mph zone, and was also a fugitive from justice in Colorado.
State police say he was charged by their agency with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, second-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer.
Mr. Gould was held for arraignment in City Court.
