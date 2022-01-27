State denies bridge funds for Carthage culvert work
CARTHAGE — The state Department of Transportation informed the village that applications submitted for funding through the 2021 BRIDGE NY program were denied.
According to a letter from the DOT, projects were selected through a competitive scoring process and consideration of available funds. The village’s request for funds exceeded the available funding in this round.
Projects denied included culverts over creeks on South Washington, South Mechanic and two on South Clinton streets.
Village President G. Wayne McIlroy said that although the village sought funding to replace the culverts, none pose a danger so the projects will wait until funding is available.
