WATERTOWN — A local health care coalition learned Monday that its request for more than $8 million in federal funds to further improve health care delivery in the north country was rejected.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services decided not to grant a waiver extension renewing and further funding the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment program for the North Country Initiative and 24 other performing provider systems across the state. The program, created in 2014 with $8 billion in federal funds, fostered collaboration among health care providers to help reduce avoidable hospital visits.
Krista Kittle, communication coordinator for the initiative, said the program, launched in 2015 and set to expire March 31, helped create care coordinators, which helped connect residents with primary care providers, and provide performance-based funding to north country hospitals, among other support. The request from the Department of Health for a waiver extension would have allocated about $8.68 million for the initiative.
“Although we’re disappointed, we do have a sustainability plan in place so we could continue the work that we’ve been doing for the past five years,” she said.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday blasted the government’s decision not to renew the program, claiming it to be another partisan attack from federal Republican officials against his Democratic administration.
The New York Daily News reported Tuesday that an aide of Gov. Cuomo’s said the federal government renewed the program in Texas for five years in 2017, when President Donald J. Trump’s administration began discussing whether to continue providing waivers for it.
“I have never seen government run through a self-serving political lens like this. But that is what it is,” the governor said. “My point is that at one point it has to stop. And the line in the sand has to be health care.”
While the governor’s office has identified the decision as “$8 billion in cuts to New York’s Healthcare System,” including $625 million this year, in news releases, Ms. Kittle said the funds were not guaranteed.
“I think the governor’s statement came out as this is a cut ... this is not the case,” Ms. Kittle said. “The money was not there to begin with. It was part of the amended proposal, which has since been rejected by CMS.”
The state in 2014 reinvested $8 billion in federal savings, which were garnered from Medicaid Redesign Team reforms, to create the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment program, according to the state health department. The goal of the program was to reduce avoidable hospital visits by 25 percent by using preventative health methods and increasing access to integrated primary and behavioral health care services.
