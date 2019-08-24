WATERTOWN — Three City Council members explained their decision to use $2.9 million in fund balance for the new Thompson Park pool as fulfilling a campaign promise to voters.
But what other options did the city have for that money?
Do additional road work. Use the funds to pay for the state-mandated city court renovations. Create more amenities at the historic city park. Save the money for when the city loses the hydroelectric contract with National Grid in 2029.
Instead, council members Cody J. Horbacz, Lisa A. Ruggiero and Ryan Henry Wilkinson dipped into the city’s fund balance to pay for the $3.1 million pool project.
Councilman Horbacz said it “saddens” him there would be any talk about other ways that the $2.9 million could have been spent.
“It’s over,” he said. “We decided to do the pool. It was the will of the people. That’s how representative democracy works.”
But Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. believes their decision could lead to financial ruin for the city, saying taxes will increase, city services could be cut and there could be city employee job losses.
“It’s a miscalculation of resources,” he said. “It’s so upside down it’s laughable.”
Mayor Butler rattled off a list of projects and ideas that, he said, would have made more practical or more beneficial for city residents.
If the three council members are serious about making the park better, the city could have pursued several projects that could “have enhanced” Thompson Park, he said.
For about a third of the price of the pool, the popular splash pad could have been expanded and a new structure built to house much-needed year-round restrooms and space for changing areas for the splash pad, the mayor said.
Other projects could have included installing more lighting in the park and maintaining its historic stone walls, he said.
Money also could have been earmarked for a park amphitheater that council members have talked about in recent months, he said.
With the Fourth of July concert in the park already attracting big crowds, the city could hold numerous events at the outdoor concert venue if it was built.
“It could entice people from all over the area,” he said.
Calling the new pool a luxury item, some opponents urged city lawmakers to put all that $3.1 million — which equals selling one million city trash stickers at $3 a clip — toward improving city roads and infrastructure.
The city is paving 2.6 miles of road during this construction season at an average cost of $375,000 per mile, Public Works Superintendent Patrick W. Keenan said.
That work consists of milling off the surface, adding two inches of overlay and possibly installing new curbs, curb ramps and new storm sewers.
While every road project is a bit different, Mr. Keenan said that $3 million could pay the cost of fixing about eight miles of city streets under the $375,000-per-mile formula.
The city also plans to bond $3.1 million for a Massey Street/Coffeen Street and Court Street bridge project. Under the 15-year bond, the city would pay $307,417 in debt every year.
The City Court project is another big-ticket item that the city faces.
In the next year or so, the city will spend a projected $3.15 million on creating a second courtroom in City Hall because the state requires separate courtrooms for each of the two full-time city judges.
The city will bond for that project, as well. Starting in 2020-21, the city’s annual payout for that project will be about $312,375 over next 15 years.
City officials plan to purchase a new ladder truck for the fire department for $1.2 million next year. They could almost buy three ladder trucks with the $3.1 million.
City Comptroller James E. Mills said starting a stabilization fund for the end of the hydroelectric contract with National Grid was another option for the $2.9 million from the fund balance.
Just 10 years from now, the city will lose millions of dollars each year in hydro revenues from the power company.
“It would be seed money for what we’re going to do until we hit the end of the cliff,” he said, adding that the city doesn’t have any money now in the stabilization fund.
For weeks, the mayor and the council members debated the financing for the $3.1 million pool and bathhouse project after the bids came in too high.
However, Mr. Mills made it clear: He doesn’t recommend taking a big chunk of fund balance to pay for any of those projects.
He’s concerned the city’s bond rating could be harmed and will cost the city to bond for future projects.
And what happens as the city continues toward that financial cliff.
What’s Next?
n Preparation work could begin on the pool and bathhouse as early as next month.
n It will take about 10 months to construct the new pool in the same spot as the old one and build the new bathhouse.
