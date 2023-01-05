The funeral service for T. Urling Walker, longtime benefactor and former mayor of Watertown, will be held at noon Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The funeral service for former Watertown mayor and community philanthropist T. Urling “Tom” Walker will be at noon Monday in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St.

Mr. Walker, who served as the city’s mayor from 1983 to 1991, died Tuesday at age 97.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.