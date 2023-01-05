WATERTOWN — The funeral service for former Watertown mayor and community philanthropist T. Urling “Tom” Walker will be at noon Monday in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St.
Mr. Walker, who served as the city’s mayor from 1983 to 1991, died Tuesday at age 97.
In addition to his service to the city, Mr. Walker, along with his late wife, Mabel, was noted for his charitable contributions to countless nonprofit organizations in the community.
The House of the Good Samaritan’s cancer center was renamed The Walker Cancer Treatment Center in 1992 and in 2018, the new Walker Center for Cancer Care at Samaritan Medical Center was introduced. In addition to investing in those facilities, Mabel was instrumental in the founding of Hospice of Jefferson County.
“We’ll remember Tom most fondly for his gentle spirit, his jovial presence, and a passionate dedication to Watertown and the North Country that he shared with his wife, Mabel,” the Rev. Dr. Andrew Philip Long, pastor of First Presbyterian, said in a message Thursday to the church community. “We would be hard-pressed to find a organization, service agency, or conservancy in our area that the Walker’s did not support and nurture. And we are all the better for it!”
At the request of Mr. Walker’s family, and due to the anticipated number of those who will gather for the service, the church is encouraging attendees to wear masks.
