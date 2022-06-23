FORT DRUM — The future of a 60-megawatt biomass power facility that powers the Army posts’s electricity remains in question as state legislators adjourned from session without taking action on legislation that would allow its operators to extend a current contract crucial to the facility’s continued operation.
Without the contract extension, officials with ReEnergy Black River LLC say the facility could close in early 2023.
Nine years ago, the company secured a Department of Defense contract to provide 100% of Fort Drum’s electricity for the next 20 years. However, in 2019 the state legislature passed and then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which excluded bioenergy from the definition of “renewable energy systems” despite having been included in prior legislation since 2004.
According to information provided by ReEnergy, the facility has a 10-year contract with the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority to sell renewable energy certificates, or RECs. Its current contract expires in May 2023 and the company says its project needs an extended contract to remain financially viable.
The company pursued legislation that would have allowed it to continue to sell RECs to NYSERDA beyond the current expiration date, but the legislature took no action during the recently ended session.
ReEnergy CEO Larry D. Richardson said in a statement Thursday that the company is “very grateful” for the advocacy provided for the proposed legislation offered by state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblymen Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown.
“Unfortunately, the majority members of the Senate and Assembly chose not to send the bill to the floor, so we will be pursuing a regulatory remedy with the (state Public Service) Commission,” Mr. Richardson said. “Although we have suffered a setback, we at least have this remaining option to pursue.”
The company said that its executives briefed employees and suppliers this week, providing a status update and informing them of its pursuit of a remedy through the PSC. The company’s petition will ask the commission to establish a new competitive program or tier under the Clean Energy Standard to encourage the development of electric generating facilities like ReEnergy that are not renewable energy systems as defined in the Climate Act, but that are “consistent with the goals” of the act.
The Fort Drum plant spends more than $25 million, according to the company, mostly in the north country, serving as an end-market for low-value forest and mill residue. The company says that it supports more than 300 direct and indirect jobs in the north country and Central New York.
The plant was an idled coal-burning facility when ReEnergy acquired it in 2011. The company spent more than $50 million retrofitting it to use biomass as fuel and building a direct connection to Fort Drum’s two substations, allowing the base to operate independently from the power grid.
