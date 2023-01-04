An Adams house was saved from fire after a blaze broke out in a nearby garage Wednesday afternoon. Jonathan Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

ADAMS — No injuries were reported after a garage caught fire in Adams Wednesday afternoon at 10660 County Route 77, Smithville Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Simpson said.

The assistant fire chief said the Adams department was the first on scene and crews found a two-story garage that was fully involved, about 25 feet from the house.

