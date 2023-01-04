ADAMS — No injuries were reported after a garage caught fire in Adams Wednesday afternoon at 10660 County Route 77, Smithville Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Simpson said.
The assistant fire chief said the Adams department was the first on scene and crews found a two-story garage that was fully involved, about 25 feet from the house.
“Adams stretched a handline, we set up a draft site and fed water to them,” he said.
It doesn’t appear anyone was home at the time of the fire.
The fire did not spread to the house.
“They made a heck of a stop,” Assistant Chief Simpson said. “Wednesday afternoon, middle of the afternoon, it was a good turnout by all departments.”
According to Jefferson County property records, the home is owned by Seth and Janelle Hagelin both with the listed address of P.O. Box 2800 Glen Allen, Virginia.
Adams, Smithville, Belleville, Sackets Harbor, Henderson and Adams Center fire departments responded to the scene.
The cause is under investigation.
