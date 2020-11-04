BLACK RIVER — Much of a garage was saved by first responders Tuesday morning after a neighbor saw smoke that turned out to be a four-wheeler catching fire in the back.
At about 8:40 a.m., the Black River Fire Department was dispatched to 136 W. Remington St., for what was reported as a garage fire.
Turns out, according to Chief Matt Carpenter, the homeowner had tried moving his four-wheeler before heading to work, but it wasn’t starting. Shortly after he left, the neighbor saw smoke, which could have appeared to be the garage engulfed in flames, since the machine was parked so close to it.
The neighbor dialed 911 and first responders were able to put the fire out in roughly 20 minutes, saving most of the garage. The four-wheeler was a total loss, and it was unclear what part ignited, though it was accidental in nature, Mr. Carpenter said.
The garage, which is its own structure roughly 15 feet from the house, would likely be OK.
“If that neighbor didn’t see the smoke and then call us,” the chief said, “the entire garage would likely have been a total loss.”
The Fort Drum Fire Department responded as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.