FELTS MILLS — Firefighters battled a blaze the engulfed and destroyed a garage Saturday morning on Perrigo Road.
Felts Mills Fire Chief Steve Heeren said the cause of the fire, which was believed to have ignited from the back of the garage, had not been determined as of Monday. Crews from Felts Mills, Rutland, Fort Drum, Black River, Great Bend and Deferiet extinguished the flames and hot spots in an hour. State police and Black River Ambulance also responded to the scene.
“The garage for the most part is on the ground, and the only thing standing was the front wall where the doors are,” Mr. Heeren said.
While the fire destroyed the garage, crews prevented it from spreading into the adjacent home at 23701 Perrigo Road. No one was inside the garage at the time of the incident, but the homeowners were asleep next door, Mr. Heeren said. A neighbor reported the fire and beat on the homeowners’ front door to wake them, he said.
“It was an incredible team effort from everyone who showed up,” he said.
Jefferson County real property records list the home’s owner as Michael A. Ryder.
