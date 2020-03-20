Gardening workshops to be held online

WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will hold two upcoming gardening programs online.
A Community Garden Workshop will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 27. The “how-to’s” of starting community and school based gardens will be discussed. Bringing fresh vegetables and healthy activity through community gardens is a growing trend. Community leaders, neighborhoods, schools, faith-based organizations and the public who are interested in community gardening are encouraged to join. Register via this link: https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/upMud-qvrzksw7O6HeOHGhYZATJS3n1qAQ
Vegetable Gardening for Beginners will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 11. The program is directed to novice gardeners or those new to northern New York to give confidence for growing fresh produce. Instruction will include garden planning, site selection and preparation, planting, maintenance and pest control. Register via this link: https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrc-Csqz0vAPvYWJHwVy6UFMBpt4-jkQ
Veterans and military families are encouraged to attend these webinars. After registering for a workshop, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the online program.
For more information about this topic, contact Sue Gwise, CCE Horticulture & Natural Resources Educator, at 315-788-8450; email sjg42@cornell.edu.
