WATERTOWN — Erin E. Gardner, the city’s embattled parks and recreation superintendent, is back on the payroll, but not on the job.
Ms. Gardner has been put on paid administrative leave after serving a 30-day unpaid suspension, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Monday. According to the state’s Civil Service law, the unpaid suspension could last a maximum of 30 days.
Mr. Mix confirmed that she is not back at work and won’t return while her fate as the parks and recreation superintendent is decided. She’s waiting to hear whether she’ll be fired. Ms. Gardner was notified in a letter that went out last week that she was back on the payroll.
She faces 10 charges of insubordination and misconduct charges that the city filed against her associated with a hostile work environment complaint she filed against former City Manager Rick Finn last November. Mr. Finn abruptly resigned on Jan. 24 following a four-hour executive session, but council members have said his departure was not the result of her accusations,
On Friday, a city appointed hearing officer heard the case the city has brought against her. The insubordination and misconduct charges could lead to her being fired. The accusations include leaking the complaint to the media, making disparaging remarks about Mr. Finn and city department heads and not following the chain of command in filing the complaint.
The hearing officer, local attorney Larry Farley, will recommend what kind of discipline she should receive. Mr. Mix will have the final say on what happens to her. It will be weeks before Mr. Farley gets the transcripts from the seven-hour hearing and attorneys submit their closing briefs to him.
Mr. Mix said he won’t get input from the City Council on his decision. Ms. Gardner has denied the charges.
“I’ll get what I need from the hearing officer,” he said.
She also has filed a hostile work complaint with the state Division of Human Rights. That case is still pending, but the human rights group has ruled her complaint has merits and “probable cause” exists for it to continue.
An outside consultant completed an internal city investigation, but council members determined at that Jan. 24 meeting that Mr. Finn’s actions did not arise to the level of a hostile work environment.
Mr. Finn and council members agreed that he should resign for some other inappropriate action that was uncovered during the city investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.