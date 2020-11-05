WATERTOWN — The state’s Division of Human Rights has found “probable cause” in a second complaint filed by Erin Gardner against the city.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix confirmed he was notified Wednesday that he’s named in the complaint by the embattled parks and recreation superintendent.
She claims the city suspended her out of retaliation and filed the first complaint with the Human Rights Division on Dec. 19, 2019, that former City Manager Rick Finn caused a hostile work environment.
The second complaint is in regard to her suspension from the job after the city levied 10 charges against her for insubordination and misconduct.
After receiving notification Wednesday, Mr. Mix talked to City Attorney Robert J. Slye about “the essence of the complaint.”
Mr. Slye said Thursday night he wasn’t sure that Human Rights Division matters can be discussed publicly.
“I don’t know if I can talk about it and comment about what the city responded to it,” he said.
Ms. Gardner filed the second complaint with the Human Rights Division on June 2. The agency’s regional director, Julia Day, signed off on the second probable cause determination on Oct. 21.
The human rights group will hold a hearing to determine whether it should move forward with an investigation against the city. A hearing date has not been scheduled.
In June, a hearing officer, Timothy A. Farley, heard a day’s worth of testimony during a disciplinary hearing that could result in Ms. Gardner’s firing.
The city is waiting to receive Mr. Farley’s recommendation. Mr. Mix would decide her fate with the city.
Mr. Farley on Tuesday declined to comment when the report would be released to the city.
The city’s charges stem from Ms. Gardner, who remains suspended with pay, talking about her complaint with council members when she should have dealt solely with Human Resources Director Matthew Roy. The city also accuses her of leaking her complaint to the media.
The city hired an independent consultant to complete an internal report on her accusations against Mr. Finn, who resigned last January on other issues not related to her claims.
That report concluded that those charges were mostly unfounded.
Ms. Gardner could not be reached for comment on Thursday night.
