EVANS MILLS — The Walmart on Route 11 was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a possible natural gas leak.
At around 1:40 p.m., the Calcium Fire Department was dispatched to the back of Walmart in Evans Mills. Management began telling customers and employees to evacuate the building as a firefighter checked gas lines in the back. National Grid was also on scene monitoring the gas lines.
At around 2:00 p.m., management began telling customers the building was safe and Walmart was open for business again. A Walmart official on the scene said he couldn’t make a comment, citing procedural reasons with corporate.
The Times has requested further information from Walmart’s corporate media relations team and will update this story as more information becomes available.
