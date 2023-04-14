WATERTOWN — The city’s Department of Public Works struck a gas main around 2:30 p.m. Friday, prompting multiple fire trucks to respond to the area of North Colorado Avenue and Gill Street.
A couple of homes were evacuated, but residents had returned by Friday evening, Watertown Fire Chief Chris Hayman said.
National Grid crews were working to restore gas to a couple of houses in the area, the fire chief said.
He said at around 8 p.m. Friday that he was expecting gas to be restored to the homes “shortly.”
The road was still closed at 8 p.m. Friday to allow National Grid crews to work.
