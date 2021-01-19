ADAMS — A downed power line sparked a gas main fire on the South Park Street Bridge early Sunday morning, putting some residents out in the cold and closing the bridge indefinitely.
According to Joseph D. Plummer, the Jefferson County director of fire and emergency management, at about 2:30 a.m., a power line fell onto the steel structure of the bridge, electrifying it. Underneath the bridge was a 6-inch gas main.
Mr. Plummer said the electrical current ignited the gas in the main through a small hole in the side of the pipe, igniting a small fire.
A number of residents — Mr. Plummer estimated fewer than 10 altogether — were asked to evacuate their homes after the leak was reported.
“They were evacuated for safety concerns,” he said. “There was the odor of natural gas in the area.”
The evacuees were taken to the nearby Adams Fire Department for shelter, and were allowed back to their homes within five hours.
According to Virginia Limmiatis, spokesperson for National Grid, repair crews were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m., and installed a bypass pipe to restore the gas main.
Despite the damage to the pipe, Ms. Limmiatis said no customers lost gas service.
About half of the village, as well as an unspecified number of people outside the village, lost power after the primary line fell. Mr. Plummer said service to most homes was restored by 6 a.m. He said emergency crews remained on scene for about 14 hours — until about 5:25 p.m.
The South Park Street Bridge will be closed to traffic while repairs are ongoing.
Ms. Limmiatis said National Grid’s primary focus was to install the temporary gas main to ensure gas service was not interrupted, and permanent repairs will take some time to complete.
