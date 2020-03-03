EVANS MILLS — Department of Environment Conservation officials are working to determine how much gas spilled out of a pump at Stewart’s Shop on Tuesday.
At around 2:04 p.m., Black River police and three fire departments — Evans Mills, Pamelia and Calcium — were dispatched to the Stewart’s Shops on Noble Street for reports of gasoline spilling on the roadway.
Dispatch instructed the pump to be shut off, and crews began preventing gas from leaking into a storm drain, which leads to the nearby Pleasant Creek, Black River Police Chief Steven Wood said.
As the main concern is the possible environmental impact, officials from the state DEC spill response team were on the scene, working to determine the amount of fuel that spilled.
The store remained open, and officials were still at the scene as of 4:45 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
