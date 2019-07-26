WASHINGTON — Former Fort Drum commander Gen. Mark Milley was confirmed Thursday by the U.S. Senate as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The Senate confirmed Gen. Milley by an 98-1 vote, with Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley the only vote against the appointment.
Gen. Milley commanded Fort Drum from November 2011 to December 2012. He led the 2nd Brigade Combat Team from 2003 to 2005 and was with the division in the mid-1990s.
In December, President Donald J. Trump nominated Gen. Milley to the position.
Milley most recently served as chief of staff of the Army.
(1) comment
Well done sir! Well done
