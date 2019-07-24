DEXTER — General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara J. Case will receive recognition for efforts in making the district more inclusive.
“Last school year, after I started, I wanted to gather more information on our special education services,” the superintendent said. “We conducted an informal special education audit and began to see that we had a high percentage of students placed out of district. So I inquired why that was the case.”
In August 2018, the district’s leadership team attended a conference through Syracuse University about inclusive schooling.
“We were extremely excited and knew the presenter, Julie Causton, could be a catalyst for change in the district, along with our efforts,” she said.
While the information provided focused on students with disabilities, Ms. Case was also focused on the “whole picture.”
“We started making movement last school year to become more inclusive. That involved conversations with special and general education teachers, and even parents,” she said.
During the process to become more inclusive, the district was also developing its strategic plan for 2019-2022. The plan focused on academic achievement, investment in learning, school culture and community.
“One of our focus areas was to develop a sense of community within our culture. Part of that was being more inclusive,” the superintendent said. “We took the lead with co-teaching.”
In the past the district had pull-out services where students would leave the classroom for supports through Response to Intervention.
“Supports like reading and math as well as special education services or resource room,” she said.
Through co-teaching, students will receive support in their general education setting.
“This is something we know will benefit the students because it will eliminate time out of the classroom with their peers,” said Ms. Case. “We’ve started students’ annual reviews and so the plan will begin at the start of the school year.”
The plan comes with some staffing changes, and the district is working to bring special education professionals on board.
Today, the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living will present the 2019 Ed Roberts Barrier Buster Award to Ms. Case.
NRCIL is a peer-run disability rights and resource center that promotes community efforts to end discrimination and segregation against people with disabilities, according to its website. It annually awards the Barrier Buster award to individuals, businesses and agencies that break down physical and attitudinal barriers within Northern New York.
Christian Taylor, a family peer advocate with NRCIL, said NRCIL is excited about the district’s move to make its schools more inclusive, which is why the nominating committee selected Ms. Case for spearheading the co-teaching initiative.
“It’s important to note this award is extremely meaningful to me, and I gladly accept it on behalf of the school district, the Board of Education, and everyone who worked so hard to focus on our students,” said the superintendent. “We’re excited.”
The award will be presented during NRCIL’s celebration of the 29th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Thompson Park Pavilion in Watertown. The event will feature free food, games for kids and entertainment.
