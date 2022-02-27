Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, has been endorsed by the Genesee County Republican Party for the new 24th Congressional District.
Jacobs was described as “a true friend to Genesee County, to our families, to our farmers, and our small businesses,” said Genesee County Republican Party Chairman Dick Siebert, in a news release from the Jacobs campaign.
“Not only has he consistently showed up to meet with our officials and hear our needs, but he has taken those concerns to Washington and tirelessly advocated for them,” Genesee County Republican Party Chairman Richard E. Siebert said. “He’s a true champion for the Genesee County taxpayers, and he’s a true fighter for conservative values. We are proud to offer our full endorsement to Congressman Chris Jacobs for NY-24.”
The new 24th Congressional District is replacing the existing 27th Congressional District following the state’s recent redistricting. The new 24th district stretches from the Niagara River at the state’s western border to Alexandria, Jefferson County, more than 250 miles away. While the new district includes all of Genesee and Orleans counties, it only includes the northern portions of Wyoming and Livingston counties. The new district also includes almost all of Oswego County, northern Cayuga and Seneca counties, Wayne County, nearly all of Ontario County, the western side of Yates County, a southwestern corner and northwestern square of Monroe County, eastern Erie County and all of Niagara County.
The southern portions of Wyoming and Livingston counties will fall in the new 23rd Congressional District.
“Representing Genesee County has been a true honor these past two years,” Jacobs said in the news release. “I have worked tirelessly to fight for their small businesses and farmers in Washington to ensure the county reaches its fullest potential. This fight is just getting started, I am looking forward to continued friendship and partnership in Genesee County, and I am deeply honored to receive this endorsement.”
Jacobs also has the endorsement of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, the Monroe County Republican Party, the Wyoming County Republican Party, the Orleans County Republican Party, the Niagara County Republican Party, the Orleans County Conservative Party, and the Niagara County Conservative Party.
At least two other candidates have declared their intent to seek Jacobs’ office. Buffalo-area attorney Todd M. Aldinger and Geneva-based attorney and small business owner Mario J. Fratto have both said they intend to run in the Republican primary on June 28. They must first complete the required petitioning process. The general election is Nov. 8.
