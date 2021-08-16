PAMELIA — A Georgia man has been charged with breaking into the Jefferson County Dog Control impound and stealing his dog back four years ago.
William E. Kinne, 25, of Attapulgus, Ga., was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 5 with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to arrest records released from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office late Sunday, at 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2018, Mr. Kinne entered the county dog control building on County Route 190 and took his impounded dog.
Mr. Kinne was arraigned in Pamelia Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
