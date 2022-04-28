CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary annual geranium and herb sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20 and 9 a.m. to noon May 21, with pre-orders due by May 10. Plants cost $3.50 each. Those who have ordered in the past should have received a call. To place an order, call Evelyn Peckham at 315-493-1223 or Christine Scott at 315-493-8033
The auxiliary will not be holding an in-person annual meeting this year but is holding a membership drive. General membership is $5 annually, $4 for seniors and $50 for life memberships. Call Lori Ashcroft at 315-519-5207 for more information.
