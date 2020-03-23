Latest News
- Watertown Water Department provides information during coronavirus outbreak
- High school winter sports championships will not be played
- St. Peter’s open daily for prayer
- Oswego Health continues to support mental health needs during COVID-19
- Getting out for a jog
- Oswego County officials ask local retailers for right of first refusal for COVID-19 personal protection items
- Disaster loan assistance now available for small businesses
- COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program for Oswego County’s small businesses
Clayton distillery selling hand sanitizer, surface cleaner; donating to first responders
Suspect crashes into border patrol cars in failed human smuggling attempt
No confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Lawrence County despite governor’s report (VIDEO)
Gun shops close amid Cuomo’s business restrictions during coronavirus outbreak
Jerry Moore: Cuomo may be doing more harm than good
