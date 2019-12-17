WATERTOWN — Bow tie enthusiast and City Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson knew the perfect gift for his two colleagues leaving office.
On Monday night, Mayor Joseph M. Butler opened a small box to find a red bow tie, while Councilman Cody J. Horbacz received a gray one.
Now they just have to learn how to tie them.
“You’re going to have to teach me,” Mayor Butler told Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, who frequently wears bow ties to council meetings.
The mayor, who didn’t run for re-election, will have his Monday nights free for the first time in 12 years. He served as a councilman from 2008 to 2015 and the last four years as mayor.
“I’ll miss it,” the mayor said. “My heart will always be in it, but my mind and body are tired. Let somebody else do it. It’s their turn.”
Councilman Horbacz wrapped up his first four-year term, in which he delivered on a longtime campaign promise to rebuild the Thompson Park pool.
Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero said she learned a lot from her two mentors. She didn’t always agree with the mayor on issues, but his heart was always in the right place — he did what he thought was best for the city, she said.
While she didn’t know him before she took office two years ago, she became close with Councilman Horbacz.
And she was impressed with his “passion to stand up for what he believed in.” Thanks to him, she’ll continue his fights for more playgrounds and issues involving families and children.
“It’s been an honor and privilege,” the councilman said, adding that he’ll even miss the late phone calls about hotly debated issues on dog parks and the Watertown Golf Club.
Sitting in the audience were Mayor Butler’s father, Joseph M. Butler Sr., who also served for one four-year term as mayor, and his best friend, Jeffrey M. Fallon.
It was the first time that he saw his son preside over a council meeting, the father said.
“He’s leaving more popular and with more support than I did,” his father said. “He did a great job, but obviously I’m biased.”
Mr. Fallon remembered all the years of campaigning he did over the years for his best friend.
“I’ve been there for him from the beginning,” he said.
Both outgoing elected officials also received plaques for their dedication to the city.
On Jan. 1, former Councilman Jeffrey M. Smith will be sworn into office as the city’s new mayor. Jesse Roshia also joins the council that day.
