WASHINGTON — Sens. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Marsha Blackburn are working together to expand the Onward to Opportunity program, a career transition service already in place at Fort Drum.
Last week, Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and Sen. Blackburn, R-Tenn., introduced the Onward to Opportunity Act, which would expand the program from the 19 current U.S. military installations to another five currently unspecified sites.
It would also test out a standard system for the Department of Defense to work with non-profit organizations to help transition military service members into the workforce.
“When answering the call of duty, our service members and their families deserve every opportunity to succeed and the best resources Congress can provide,” said Sen. Gillibrand in a statement detailing the program.
The legislation was first introduced in the House of Representatives by Central New York Rep. John M. Katko, R-Camillus. It has bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress, and is cosponsored in the House by Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and 21 other members of Congress.
The Onward to Opportunity Program supplements the Transition Assistance Program, which is the official military career transition service. It’s administered by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, a Syracuse University program that studies and works to improve the lives of current and former soldiers.
The executive director of the IVMF, J. Michael Haynie, said in a statement that this legislation has the potential to make a big difference for veterans.
“This legislation gives them the tools they need to reach their full potential, building on the success they had in the military,” he said.
