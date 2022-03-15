FORT DRUM — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand was at Fort Drum on Monday to speak with 10th Mountain Division soldiers about their needs and how Congress can make sure they’re well positioned to do their jobs.
The senator had lunch with Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., and later met with a group of rank-and-file soldiers, before speaking to reporters in a brief news conference.
“I had the opportunity to talk to the soldiers and I will say to you, as I said to them, as a member of the Armed Services Committee and chair of the Personnel Subcommittee, it is really one of my top priorities to ensure that we are taking care of our service members and our military families,” she said.
Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she and Maj. Gen. Beagle spoke about the epidemic of suicides in the military. In September of last year, three 10th Mountain Division soldiers took their own lives within a 72-hour period. The senator has brought the issue up to Department of Defense officials repeatedly since then, and on Monday said she was proud to see parts of the Brandon Act in the National Defense Authorization Act for 2022, which will address mental health care issues in the military.
She said the legislation has expanded access to mental health care for soldiers, including access to confidential mental health evaluation referrals that won’t impact the soldier’s career.
“We made more important strides for service members and families in the NDAA on several fronts,” she said. “I worked to include provisions for 12 weeks of parental leave for new parents, including birth parents, adoptive parents and long-term foster parents.”
During her visit, Sen. Gillibrand also discussed the recently passed 2022 omnibus spending package, which included $27 million in funding for a project to rebuild Fort Drum’s on-post water system. The current 18-well system built beneath the Wheeler-Sack industrial area on post has experienced a myriad of issues, including contamination from industrial chemicals, and only five wells in that installation still operate. Fort Drum relies on surrounding municipalities like the city of Watertown to provide about half of its daily water.
Sen. Gillibrand said the new project will see five new, higher-capacity wells drilled far away from the Wheeler-Sack industrial area, so Fort Drum can always provide for 100% of its water needs.
“This is one of our nation’s most important military bases and it must be able to independently and safely meet its water needs,” she said. “This is an issue of sustainability and security.”
Sen. Gillibrand said she is also continuing to advocate for soldiers’ health and well-being abroad. She has been an outspoken advocate for expanding Veterans Affairs Department benefits to soldiers exposed to burn pits during deployment. The practice is banned in the U.S. because of environmental concerns, but at military installations across southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East, military trash, including computers, bio-hazardous waste and chemicals are thrown into a large pit, doused in jet fuel and set ablaze for disposal.
Soldiers at posts where this disposal method was used haven’t always been able to get the VA to provide for their medical care, and Sen. Gillibrand has long advocated for soldiers stationed at these bases who have diseases like asthma, cancer, bronchitis, emphysema, interstitial lung disease, pleuritis and lymphoma to automatically receive VA care, assuming the disease was caused by burn pit exposure.
While the VA has expanded automatic coverage to soldiers from some bases with some diseases, Sen. Gillibrand said much more has to be done, which can be achieved with the passage of the Honoring our PACT Act, which includes a bill Sen. Gillibrand wrote to expand automatic VA benefits to all those she says need the coverage.
“That just passed the House, it’s a good first step, and I’ll be working to pass the bill in the Senate,” she said.
