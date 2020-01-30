U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, on Thursday announced she is co-sponsoring legislation that would help equip female and male service members with properly fitting personal protective equipment.
The Female Body Armor Modernization Act of 2019 would protect all service members by calling for expedited delivery of better fitting body armor — called PPE — and ensuring that injuries related to ill-fitting personal protective equipment are tracked and addressed.
Often, access to female-specific or non-standard male body armor is severely limited and mostly issued to service members who are deploying, and not during initial entry training or in garrison environments, Sen. Gillibrand said in a statement.
Research has shown that poorly-fitting PPE is a leading cause of injury for all service members; it can lead to injuries, fatigue and severe discomfort.
The bipartisan bill would call for expedited procurement and deployment of body armor that is properly-fitted for women and some male service members. The bill would also require the Defense Health Agency to track injuries associated with ill-fitting equipment, better enabling the department to address the issue.
“Ill-fitting equipment can make it hard for women service members, and some men, to do their jobs. Poor-fitting protective equipment increases the risk of injuries and fatigue, and in some cases, could make the difference between life and death,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “Our service members risk their lives to keep us safe, and we must provide them with the resources they need.”
While the service branches have been working on the issue, recent reports by the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services, or DACOWITS, found that poorly-fitting PPE is a leading cause of injury for all service members, including both those who are deployed and in training.
