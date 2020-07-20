WATERTOWN — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Monday called for direct federal aid to local governments to support them as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said that governors of every state have asked for a combined $500 billion in aid. The House aid package that passed last month has set aside $500 billion for state governments, and $375 billion for city, village and county governments.
Speaking with assembled local government officials during her visit to Jefferson Community College, including Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators Scott A. Gray, Chairman of the Lewis County Board of Legislators Larry Dolhof and Watertown Mayor Jeffery A. Smith, Sen. Gillibrand spoke about how local governments are facing steep budget cuts as state aid, sales tax and departmental revenue drop. Compounding the issue is that local governments have become the main responders to the pandemic, with county health departments, hospitals, EMS workers and other first responders serving on the “front lines,” which increases costs.
“Here at Jefferson Community College, budget cuts have already led to job losses,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “Lewis County anticipates a $5 million shortfall that represents 10 percent of its annual budget.”
JCC announced last month that it would cut 20 positions and decrease budgets for adjunct and part-time professors.
The state itself is facing steep losses as well. The senator said that New York’s state government is projecting a loss of over $240 billion, which is equal to 15 percent of the state’s GDP. The state has already cut over 100,000 jobs.
Sen. Gillibrand said that, based on a Moody’s analytics report, governmental budget shortfalls could lead to the loss of 4 million jobs across the country.
“Its not a question of line items in a budget, this funding has real consequences to real people’s lives,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has routinely rejected the idea of sending financial aid directly to local governments, and has repeatedly suggested that local governments should declare bankruptcy as they face down steep losses. Sen. Gillibrand and the local leaders in attendance balked at that idea.
“This is about the safety and infrastructure services that keep our communities up and running, it’s about getting schools the money they need to pay teachers and make adjustments to keep our kids safe, it’s about keeping EMTs and first responders on the front lines of this crisis when they are most desperately needed,” the senator said.
She has previously introduced legislation that would provide direct relief to local governments, titled the Direct Support for Communities Act, but Sen. McConnell has not yet agreed to bring the bill to the floor of the Senate for discussion. Sen. Gillibrand said she will ensure that this bill, which would complement the direct aid she is asking for, goes to the floor of the Senate as soon as possible.
The senator also criticized the administration of President Donald J. Trump for its handling of the pandemic, from what she called his delayed and ineffective use of the Defense Production Act, to his repeated urging that people not wear masks at the beginning of the pandemic, to his consistent support of the use of the unproven and potentially dangerous drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.
“I think President Trump gets an F for what he’s accomplished so far, he’s not done the things that a president should do,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
Sen. Gillibrand returned to Washington D.C. on Monday evening as the Senate goes back into session for three weeks. She said she intends to push these aid bills and the larger “COVID 4” relief package as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.