WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand returned from a trip to Afghanistan and Kuwait this week, where she met with members of the 10th Mountain Division and a group of women in the Afghan army.
During her trip, Ms. Gillibrand said she met with members of Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division and 77th Sustainment Brigade. She also spoke to the group of Afghan women about the forces’ families, safety and encouraging their advancement in the military.
After landing back in the United States on Tuesday, Ms. Gillibrand, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, called on Congress to uphold its responsibility to support the nation’s service members.
“In this season of Thanksgiving, I am grateful for our military’s service to our great country,” Ms. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in a statement Tuesday. “It was an honor to meet with those brave Americans -- their sacrifice and devotion to our country inspires me and makes me so proud to represent them as their senator.”
