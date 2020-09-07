WATERTOWN — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-NY, visited the city’s post office on Labor Day to talk about disruptions in mailing and to advocate for a $25 billion infusion to the U.S. Postal Service.
Sen. Gillibrand was joined outside the post office, 232 Commerce Park Drive, Saturday morning by the Jefferson County Board of Legislators chairman, city mayor, postal service workers and a group of supporters. She spoke about her concerns with what she said were disruptions to the postal service. She noted shipments like medicine, paychecks and equipment for small businesses cannot be delayed.
“Post offices are often the backbone of rural communities like this one, which can be isolated by the lack of internet access,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
She said she would continue to push for the next relief package to include $25 billion for the postal service for more staffing, pay overtime wages and to replace machines, or ensuring each facility is updated to account for social distancing.
In recent weeks, under the directives of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, USPS has instituted a management hiring freeze, pushed for early retirement for workers and allowed overtime pay to be curtailed when upwards of 40,000 USPS workers are either ill or in quarantine from the novel coronavirus. Mr. Dejoy admitted attempts at cost containment have caused serious delays in mail deliveries.
Nicole Burnett, president of the American Postal Workers Union Local 257 in Syracuse, was at the event. She said there was a directive from the postmaster general to remove multiple pieces of equipment they use to process mail for the north country.
“Those machines were dismantled within days and thrown in the dumpster,” she said. “Postal workers can do the job. We always have. Mail-in ballots would be nothing, but if you take away the equipment we need to do our jobs, then you’re handicapping us. All of this is clearly an orchestrated effort by the postmaster general to deceive Americans, interfere with the elections and take away the greatest public service this country has come to love.”
Sen. Gillibrand later went on to say that people should vote whichever way they feel comfortable.
“If they feel comfortable voting in person, by all means. If you feel you don’t want to do that, please vote by mail,” she said.
She said to those who plan on voting by mail that they should do it sooner rather than later.
“The more time you give the post office to handle the mail, the better it is for them,” she said. “Vote early if you want to vote by mail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.